Residential buildings in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, on January 6, 2023. China is planning to relax restrictions on developer borrowing, dialing back the stringent “three red lines” policy that exacerbated one of the biggest real estate meltdowns in the country’s history. Photo: Bloomberg
China property crisis: Beijing drafts 21-point plan to aid developers with financing, debt extensions, state media says
- Top regulators have drafted a 21-task action plan aimed at easing the liquidity crunch for developers Beijing deems to be of ‘good quality’, Xinhua reports
- Xinhua reported that regulators will ease the ‘three red lines’ borrowing restrictions on 30 pilot property firms, without giving specific names
