Europe’s largest fund house Amundi upbeat on Asia economic, market outlook after China reopening
exclusive | Amundi, Europe’s largest money manager, sees China reopening setting off growth wave in Hong Kong and Asia, CEO says
- ‘This continent will be the one having the most important growth in the next decade,’ Valérie Baudson says in an exclusive interview
- Amundi’s Asia portfolio has increased by 34 per cent since 2020, and is on track to expand by a further 25 per cent to US$542 billion by 2025, she says
