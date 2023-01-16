Europe’s largest fund house Amundi upbeat on Asia economic, market outlook after China reopening

04:49

Banking & finance
Business

exclusive | Amundi, Europe’s largest money manager, sees China reopening setting off growth wave in Hong Kong and Asia, CEO says

  • ‘This continent will be the one having the most important growth in the next decade,’ Valérie Baudson says in an exclusive interview
  • Amundi’s Asia portfolio has increased by 34 per cent since 2020, and is on track to expand by a further 25 per cent to US$542 billion by 2025, she says

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:37am, 16 Jan, 2023

