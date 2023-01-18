The St. George’s Mansions development, by Sino Land and CLP Group, is situated on Kadoorie Hill. Image: Handout
Mainland China money trickles into Hong Kong property market, especially luxury homes, as analysts expect slow recovery
- Luxury homes are attracting mainland Chinese buyers, with three Ho Man Tin flats recently selling for about US$38 million
- Given high interest rates, it will take time for buying by mainland residents to rebound from a 75 per cent drop during the pandemic, analysts say
The St. George’s Mansions development, by Sino Land and CLP Group, is situated on Kadoorie Hill. Image: Handout