New home prices in China fell for the 16th consecutive month in December. Source: Bloomberg
House price slump in China shows no sign of abating as more cities record falls in December
- New home prices fell 0.25 per cent in December, while the fall in lived-in home prices was steeper at 0.5 per cent, according to National Bureau of Statistics
- The number of Chinese cities that saw a fall in home prices rose to 55 in December, from 51 in November
