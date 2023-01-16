Men stand outside the headquarters of Chinese developer Fantasia Holdings in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China on November 10, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Chinese developer Fantasia plans US$4 billion restructuring with debt-to-equity swap, new dollar bonds to cure defaults
- Plan includes US$1.3 billion debt-to-equity swap and new longer-term, lower-coupon offshore bonds, according to a stock-exchange filing
- The Shenzhen-based company says it has approval from creditors holding 24.5 per cent of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding bonds
