‘We are still subsidising the burning of fossil fuels globally at a rate 42 times larger than the subsidies towards renewables and electric vehicles,’ said Al Gore, former vice-president of the United States. Photo: EPA-EFE
Money, including philanthropic capital, is key to tackling climate crisis, John Kerry, Al Gore tell World Economic Forum

  • Governments, businesses and financiers must throw sufficient financial resources behind decarbonisation technologies, Davos conference hears
  • ‘The lesson I’ve learned in the last years … is money, money, money,’ says United States climate envoy John Kerry

Eric Ng and Martin Choi

Updated: 9:17pm, 17 Jan, 2023

