Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
More, better trade needed in ‘reglobalised’ world, Davos panellists say

  • The global economy has been plagued by slowing growth and lingering effects of Covid-19, panellists said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland
  • Director general of the World Trade Organization calls for ‘reglobalisation’, mixing diversification in supply chains

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 1:38am, 18 Jan, 2023

