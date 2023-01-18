Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
More, better trade needed in ‘reglobalised’ world, Davos panellists say
- The global economy has been plagued by slowing growth and lingering effects of Covid-19, panellists said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland
- Director general of the World Trade Organization calls for ‘reglobalisation’, mixing diversification in supply chains
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday. Photo: AP