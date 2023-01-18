A worker installs photovoltaic power panels on the roof of a factory in Tangsha, in north China’s Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua
Climate change: China sets another solar power installation record while putting the brakes on fossil fuel capacity
- Developers installed 86 gigawatts of solar power capacity last year, up 62 per cent from 2021, data published by the National Energy Administration shows
- Wind farm installation fell by about a fifth after subsidies were scrapped but is expected to rebound in 2023
