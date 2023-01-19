Changsha, the capital of China’s Hunan province, is offering educated professionals generous subsidies to buy a home in the city. Photo: AFP
Changsha, the capital of China’s Hunan province, is offering educated professionals generous subsidies to buy a home in the city. Photo: AFP
China property
Business

China’s Changsha, Nanjing relax homebuying restrictions, offer generous subsidies as they compete for talent to boost growth

  • Many mainland cities including Changsha and Nanjing have come up with generous policies to help skilled immigrants buy new homes and spur economic growth
  • The moves to help skilled immigrants buy property came as China’s new home prices fell for the 16th consecutive month in December

Elise Mak
Elise Mak in Beijing

Updated: 5:00pm, 19 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Changsha, the capital of China’s Hunan province, is offering educated professionals generous subsidies to buy a home in the city. Photo: AFP
Changsha, the capital of China’s Hunan province, is offering educated professionals generous subsidies to buy a home in the city. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE