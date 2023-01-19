About 45,000 new flats are likely to become available this year, roughly four times the number that sold in 2022. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong developers likely to offer incentives to lure buyers as they brace for glut of new units in 2023, says CBRE
- About 45,000 new flats are likely to become available this year, says CBRE, roughly four times the number that sold in 2022
- In an effort to offload them, developers may offer incentives such as attractive mortgage plans, says the property consultant
