The world is close to ‘tipping point’ in the mass deployment of green technologies to decarbonise the road transport sector. Photo: TNS
The world is close to ‘tipping point’ in the mass deployment of green technologies to decarbonise the road transport sector. Photo: TNS
Business of climate change
Business

Climate change: World near ‘tipping point’ in deploying green technologies in power generation and road transport sectors, study finds

  • ‘Policymakers, corporates and consumers all have key roles to play to create the enabling conditions for the tipping points,’ says report
  • Activating tipping points for decarbonisation is needed, since the impact of climate change is expected to unfold in a similar fashion, say scientists

Knowledge |   China and climate change
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 8:00am, 20 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The world is close to ‘tipping point’ in the mass deployment of green technologies to decarbonise the road transport sector. Photo: TNS
The world is close to ‘tipping point’ in the mass deployment of green technologies to decarbonise the road transport sector. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE