People shop at a market offering Lunar New Year decorations and red packets in Hong Kong’s Mong Kok area on January 14, 2023. Photo: Edmond So
Year of the Rabbit 2023: demand for crisp bills and fancy lai-see envelopes grows in Hong Kong as in-person celebrations return
- All three note-issuing banks – HSBC, Standard Chartered and Bank of China – report stronger demand for new banknotes this year
- Demand for luxury lai-see envelopes is also higher during the first lunar new without social-distancing measures since 2020
