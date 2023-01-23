A pedestrian walks in Pudong’s Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai on January 3, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Business of climate change
Many Chinese firms are skipping step 1 when it comes to ESG disclosures, says KPMG study of materiality assessments

  • Chinese companies trail behind their global peers in performing the assessments, which should precede any disclosures, KPMG says
  • Materiality assessments are ‘the cornerstone of ESG reporting, as well as the starting point for making valid disclosures’, the firm says in a report

Eric Ng
Updated: 6:00pm, 23 Jan, 2023

