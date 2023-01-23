A pedestrian walks in Pudong’s Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai on January 3, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg
Many Chinese firms are skipping step 1 when it comes to ESG disclosures, says KPMG study of materiality assessments
- Chinese companies trail behind their global peers in performing the assessments, which should precede any disclosures, KPMG says
- Materiality assessments are ‘the cornerstone of ESG reporting, as well as the starting point for making valid disclosures’, the firm says in a report
A pedestrian walks in Pudong’s Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai on January 3, 2023. Photo: Bloomberg