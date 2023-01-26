Keel Labs claims its yarn can reduce the fashion industry’s environmental footprint. Photo: Handout
Keel Labs’ seaweed yarn, backed by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, can tackle fashion pollution
- Company hopes its product, made from polymer extracted from seaweed, can replace traditional fibres that have high environmental costs
- Billionaire Li’s private investment arm Horizons Ventures and the investment arm of H&M Group are among the company’s investors
