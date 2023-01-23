China has issued guidelines to improve the data quality of greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector. Photo: AFP
China’s measures to fix energy sector’s emissions data will improve credibility of carbon trading market, analysts say
- The guidelines provide clear and detailed verification methods and instructions for evaluating emissions, including coal consumption, carbon content and calorific values
- The measures are by far one of the most important developments in China’s emissions trading scheme policy framework, Refinitiv analyst Qin Yan says
