A shipping executive says China can put use its carbon emissions to good use by combining it with green hydrogen to make a range of green fuels. Photo: AFP
French shipping giant CMA CGM touts the use of China’s carbon emissions to produce green transport fuel, fight global warming
- Carbon dioxide from the nation’s factories can be captured and combined with green hydrogen to make low-carbon fuels, says Ludovic Renou of CMA CGM China
- CMA CGM created a US$1.64 billion fund last September to invest in fuel decarbonisation technology ventures to scale up production of green fuels
Knowledge | China and climate change
A shipping executive says China can put use its carbon emissions to good use by combining it with green hydrogen to make a range of green fuels. Photo: AFP