A lion dance highlights the first trading day in the Year of the Rabbit at the Hong Kong stock exchange on January 26. Photo: Enoch Yiu
HKEX
Hong Kong’s stock and gold exchanges resume live ceremony to greet the Year of the Rabbit as businesses return to normal

  • Hong Kong’s stock and precious metal exchange operators hosted live on-site events to greet the Lunar New Year for the first time since 2019
  • The Hang Seng Index surged as much as 1.5 per cent in the opening minutes while gold fetched 1 per cent higher than Friday’s level

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 10:23am, 26 Jan, 2023

