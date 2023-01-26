A tourist takes photos outside the Lisboa Casino in Macau on January 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks approach 10-month high as traders load up on Alibaba, BYD and Macau casino firms in post-holiday rally
- The city’s benchmark index has logged six weeks of gains on China reopening bets, its longest winning run since end-2019
- Reports suggest consumer spending in mainland China improved over the holiday season after Covid-19 curbs were dismantled
A tourist takes photos outside the Lisboa Casino in Macau on January 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE