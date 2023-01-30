Potential buyers at the sales office of Henderson Land-developed One Innovale at Mira Place, Tsim Sha Tsui, on January 8, 2023. Photo: SCMP/ Edmond So
High rent, little space: will Hong Kong’s housing market deter top talent from moving to the city?
- New incentives to entice foreigners to move to Hong Kong could be undermined by rents that remain among the highest globally even after unrest and Covid-19
- Some experts still see career opportunities and low taxes as big draws for the city
Potential buyers at the sales office of Henderson Land-developed One Innovale at Mira Place, Tsim Sha Tsui, on January 8, 2023. Photo: SCMP/ Edmond So