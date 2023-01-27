Greenhouse gas emissions from many sources including power plants are contributing to global warming. Photo: AP
Explainer |
CCS, CCU and CDR: what are these carbon capture technologies and how do they fight climate change?
- To limit global temperature rise by up to 2 degrees Celsius, the IPCC has outlined 541 ways, all of which involve the removal of vast amounts of carbon dioxide
- The global capacity of carbon capture and storage projects is expected to jump tenfold to more than 550 million tonnes a year by 2030, according to Rystad Energy
Greenhouse gas emissions from many sources including power plants are contributing to global warming. Photo: AP