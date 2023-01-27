Wetland Seasons Bay in Tin Shui Wai. Buildings in the development that are closer to the wetland have a shorter height. Photo: Lam Ka-Sing
Conservation elements, smart tech help Hong Kong’s Sun Hung Kai Properties generate over US$1.5 billion in revenue at project in wetland buffer area
- The development process at Wetland Seasons Bay was difficult as the firm had to work to reduce the impact of construction and the development itself on the environment, project director says
- Deployment of smart tech such as AI and nature conservation is a ‘trend’ among major Hong Kong builders, analyst says
