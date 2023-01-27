Home prices in Hong Kong, one of the world’s least affordable cities to own a home, fell for the first time since 2008. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong home prices fell 15.6 per cent in 2022, ending 13-year winning streak
- The 15.6 per cent decline in the lived-in home price index in 2022 was the biggest since the 32.5 per cent plunge in 1998
- The index fell 2 per cent in December, extending the decline for a seventh straight month for the longest losing streak since 2003
