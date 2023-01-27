A worker installs photovoltaic power panels on the roof of a factory in Tangshan, in the northern Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua
A worker installs photovoltaic power panels on the roof of a factory in Tangshan, in the northern Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua
Business of climate change
Business

China’s proposed export curbs on key solar technologies could backfire, hurt domestic giants, analysts say

  • Beijing is mulling export restrictions on technologies used to manufacture large solar wafers, black silicon and ultra-high monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon
  • The proposed restrictions could hinder Chinese firms’ expansion plans in Southeast Asia and their ability to develop wafer capacity in the US, Daiwa’s Dennis Ip says

Knowledge |   China and climate change
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 5:00pm, 27 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker installs photovoltaic power panels on the roof of a factory in Tangshan, in the northern Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua
A worker installs photovoltaic power panels on the roof of a factory in Tangshan, in the northern Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE