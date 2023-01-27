A worker installs photovoltaic power panels on the roof of a factory in Tangshan, in the northern Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua
China’s proposed export curbs on key solar technologies could backfire, hurt domestic giants, analysts say
- Beijing is mulling export restrictions on technologies used to manufacture large solar wafers, black silicon and ultra-high monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon
- The proposed restrictions could hinder Chinese firms’ expansion plans in Southeast Asia and their ability to develop wafer capacity in the US, Daiwa’s Dennis Ip says
Knowledge | China and climate change
A worker installs photovoltaic power panels on the roof of a factory in Tangshan, in the northern Hebei province. Photo: Xinhua