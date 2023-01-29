China is pushing for advanced power storage solutions as climate actions undermine efforts to ensure a consistent supply of renewable power. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Renewable energy: what China is doing on solar and wind power storage to secure supply amid weather challenges
- The need for new solutions to store renewable energy is increasingly important given challenges brought on by climate actions
- China is fast-tracking its wind and solar capacity in the current five-year plan ending 2025, likely to hit its 2030 target ahead of time
Knowledge | China and climate change
China is pushing for advanced power storage solutions as climate actions undermine efforts to ensure a consistent supply of renewable power. Photo: Shutterstock Images