Stocks in mainland China are looking to catch up with recent gains in Hong Kong and New York as trading resumes this week. Photo: EPA-EFE
Stocks in mainland China are looking to catch up with recent gains in Hong Kong and New York as trading resumes this week. Photo: EPA-EFE
China stock market
Business

Goldman’s third China stock upgrade offers more upside for investors to savour as bull market arrives

  • The Wall Street firm has raised its targets for the MSCI China Index twice this month, following a bump in November as China ended its zero-Covid policy
  • The market reopens after a week-long Lunar holiday, during which stock benchmarks in Hong Kong and New York jumped by more than 2 per cent

Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li

Updated: 9:47am, 30 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Stocks in mainland China are looking to catch up with recent gains in Hong Kong and New York as trading resumes this week. Photo: EPA-EFE
Stocks in mainland China are looking to catch up with recent gains in Hong Kong and New York as trading resumes this week. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE