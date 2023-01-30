Stocks in mainland China are looking to catch up with recent gains in Hong Kong and New York as trading resumes this week. Photo: EPA-EFE
Goldman’s third China stock upgrade offers more upside for investors to savour as bull market arrives
- The Wall Street firm has raised its targets for the MSCI China Index twice this month, following a bump in November as China ended its zero-Covid policy
- The market reopens after a week-long Lunar holiday, during which stock benchmarks in Hong Kong and New York jumped by more than 2 per cent
