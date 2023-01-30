An employee counts HK$1,000 banknotes at Hang Seng Bank. The Exchange Fund is used to defend the value of the local currency. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong Exchange Fund reports worst year on record in 2022 as it lost US$25.8 billion amid ‘perfect storm’, HKMA says
- The loss far surpasses the previous worst annual decline of US$9.6 billion in 2008 amid the global financial crisis
- The outlook for the war-chest fund, which defends the Hong Kong dollar from attacks by short-sellers, is positive following a strong fourth quarter
