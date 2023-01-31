A woman looked over residential property advertisements displayed in the window of a real estate agency in Wong Tai Sin on 19 July 2022. Photo: Edmond So.
developing | Hong Kong’s negative equity jumps to 12,164 cases as plunging home prices drove property value below mortgage loans
- Negative equity cases rose to 12,164 at the end of December, from the six-quarter high of 533 cases reported at the end of September 2022
- The Covid-19 pandemic has exerted a smaller toll on property value than the 2008 Global Financial Crisis or Hong Kong’s 2003 encounter with Sars
