A woman looked over residential property advertisements displayed in the window of a real estate agency in Wong Tai Sin on 19 July 2022. Photo: Edmond So.
A woman looked over residential property advertisements displayed in the window of a real estate agency in Wong Tai Sin on 19 July 2022. Photo: Edmond So.
Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Business

developing | Hong Kong’s negative equity jumps to 12,164 cases as plunging home prices drove property value below mortgage loans

  • Negative equity cases rose to 12,164 at the end of December, from the six-quarter high of 533 cases reported at the end of September 2022
  • The Covid-19 pandemic has exerted a smaller toll on property value than the 2008 Global Financial Crisis or Hong Kong’s 2003 encounter with Sars

Lam Ka-singYulu Ao
Lam Ka-sing and Yulu Ao

Updated: 4:57pm, 31 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman looked over residential property advertisements displayed in the window of a real estate agency in Wong Tai Sin on 19 July 2022. Photo: Edmond So.
A woman looked over residential property advertisements displayed in the window of a real estate agency in Wong Tai Sin on 19 July 2022. Photo: Edmond So.
READ FULL ARTICLE