Hong Kong will miss the boat if it continues to do what it has done for the past 20 to 50 years, Ronnie Chan says. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong should look beyond East and West, go to Middle East ‘if there is money to be made’, Hang Lung chief says
- If there is money to be made, there is no reason ‘not to go’ to the Middle East, the billionaire says after results briefing
- Hang Lung Properties says underlying net profit attributable to shareholders declined by 4 per cent for the year ended December 31
