A visitor looks at an EVOGO battery-swap station of Chinese battery producer Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) during the 22nd China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen on September 8, 2022. Photo: Xinhua
China’s CATL, world’s biggest maker of electric-car batteries, weighs US$5 billion Swiss GDR sale
- The Fujian-based company is seeking to raise at least US$5 billion via a global depositary receipt (GDR) sale in Switzerland, according to a source
- Firm would join other Chinese companies tapping Europe as geopolitical risks and regulatory woes reduce the appeal of other offshore markets
