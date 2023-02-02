Lohas Park in Hong Kong. Property consultancy CBRE says 45,000 new flats could become available this year, following a record low 10,315 new home sales in 2022. Photo: AFP
Lohas Park in Hong Kong. Property consultancy CBRE says 45,000 new flats could become available this year, following a record low 10,315 new home sales in 2022. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong property
Business

Hong Kong property deals hit three-month high in January, could rise again this month, as mainland Chinese visitor numbers grow

  • The total number of property transactions last month was 24.2 per cent higher than in December, Land Registry data shows
  • The news is positive and the boom will continue, Centaline executive says

Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 7:30pm, 2 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Lohas Park in Hong Kong. Property consultancy CBRE says 45,000 new flats could become available this year, following a record low 10,315 new home sales in 2022. Photo: AFP
Lohas Park in Hong Kong. Property consultancy CBRE says 45,000 new flats could become available this year, following a record low 10,315 new home sales in 2022. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE