Lohas Park in Hong Kong. Property consultancy CBRE says 45,000 new flats could become available this year, following a record low 10,315 new home sales in 2022. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong property deals hit three-month high in January, could rise again this month, as mainland Chinese visitor numbers grow
- The total number of property transactions last month was 24.2 per cent higher than in December, Land Registry data shows
- The news is positive and the boom will continue, Centaline executive says
Lohas Park in Hong Kong. Property consultancy CBRE says 45,000 new flats could become available this year, following a record low 10,315 new home sales in 2022. Photo: AFP