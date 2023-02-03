The Kwun Tong Town Centre Development Areas 4 and 5 Project site in Kwun Tong, pictured in August 2022. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s Urban Renewal Authority withdraws Kwun Tong land sale that drew only 1 bid amid pessimistic outlook
- It is the second withdrawal of a land sale this year as developers’ appetite for new projects remains suppressed
- Market watchers had anticipated the rejection of the sole bid for the 25,595-square-metre site
