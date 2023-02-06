Piyush Gupta, CEO of DBS Group, photographed in Central on February 1, 2023. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
exclusive | DBS sets new targets for Greater Bay Area after shrugging aside pandemic and recording strong growth in development zone, CEO says
- Singapore lender made a Greater Bay Area plan five years ago and achieved its goals despite headwinds such as Covid-19, Piyush Gupta says in interview
- China’s reopening will be ‘very consequential’, CEO says
Piyush Gupta, CEO of DBS Group, photographed in Central on February 1, 2023. Photo: Xiaomei Chen