HKEX CEO Nicolas Aguzin (left) and Saudi Tadawul Group CEO Khalid Al Hussan signed an MOU during the Hong Kong delegation’s visit to Saudi Exchange on 5 February 2023. Photo: HKEX
HKEX’s accord with Tadawul may pave the way for Aramco’s Hong Kong listing, making the stock available to China’s investors, brokers say
- ‘This MOU brings us one step closer towards enabling cross listings and other areas of collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong’, Tadawul says
- Oil giant Saudi Aramco and other Middle Eastern companies that list primarily in Hong Kong can be traded by mainland investors via the Connect scheme
