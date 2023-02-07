Potential buyers visited the sales office of Henderson Land-developed One Innovale at Mira Place in Tsim Sha Tsui on January 8, 2023. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong property developers, led by Sun Hung Kai, K Wah, rush 27,000 new homes to market as sales uptick stokes hopes
- Developers will launch around 36 developments with 27,350 homes this year, according to the Post’s calculations
- An increase in transactions and stabilising interest rates have developers expecting a return to normalcy after sales fell 41.3 per cent in 2022
