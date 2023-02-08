Switzerland’s national flag flies above a logo of Credit Suisse in front of a branch office in Bern, Switzerland, on November 29, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Switzerland’s national flag flies above a logo of Credit Suisse in front of a branch office in Bern, Switzerland, on November 29, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Banking & finance
Business

Credit Suisse to pay bonuses to some bankers in instalments and dial back Asia risk controls after revolt

  • Some associates and vice presidents were told on Tuesday that the much-anticipated rewards will be doled out in chunks, according to sources
  • The bank is also fighting to stem investor outflows and staff departures by dialling back anti-money-laundering controls in Asia

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:04am, 8 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Switzerland’s national flag flies above a logo of Credit Suisse in front of a branch office in Bern, Switzerland, on November 29, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Switzerland’s national flag flies above a logo of Credit Suisse in front of a branch office in Bern, Switzerland, on November 29, 2022. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE