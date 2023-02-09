Tourists walk along Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui on the first day of a full reopening of the border between Hong Kong and mainland China on Monday. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong retail rental growth expected to top Asia-Pacific markets on return of mainland Chinese tourists
- Hong Kong is expected to be the best-performing retail rental market in Asia-Pacific this year, according to CBRE
- Retail rents could recover by 5 per cent this year, Morgan Stanley says
