Aerial shot of MTR Siu Ho Wan Depot on Lantau Island. Photo; SCMP/Sam Tsang
Aerial shot of MTR Siu Ho Wan Depot on Lantau Island. Photo; SCMP/Sam Tsang
Hong Kong property
Business

MTR Corp’s Oyster Bay site in North Lantau gets three bids, with large developers in the frame: media reports

  • The tender for the first phase of the project includes a residential area of about 1.245 million square feet
  • The tender comes as property firms continue to digest the government’s move to build public housing units on the former runway area of Kai Tak

Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 8:00am, 9 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Aerial shot of MTR Siu Ho Wan Depot on Lantau Island. Photo; SCMP/Sam Tsang
Aerial shot of MTR Siu Ho Wan Depot on Lantau Island. Photo; SCMP/Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE