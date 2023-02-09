Aerial shot of MTR Siu Ho Wan Depot on Lantau Island. Photo; SCMP/Sam Tsang
MTR Corp’s Oyster Bay site in North Lantau gets three bids, with large developers in the frame: media reports
- The tender for the first phase of the project includes a residential area of about 1.245 million square feet
- The tender comes as property firms continue to digest the government’s move to build public housing units on the former runway area of Kai Tak
