Centaline Group, which runs Hong Kong’s biggest property agency network, is pushing ahead with a plan to invest in the student housing market overseas as the local property market struggles to recover from a pandemic-induced slowdown. The group is seeking co-investors for a new US$16 million student accommodation property in the midwest US state of Ohio, it said in a briefing last week. Founder Shih Wing-ching expects the target property to attract a “high level of participation” from interested parties. Centaline “does not only earn commissions with sales, but participates in managing clients’ investments [in offshore assets] and shares the same destiny with clients until there is a profit,” he said. The plan is to hold the asset for recurring rental income before looking for possible capital gain, he added. Shih is taking on the Ohio project, emboldened by the group’s recent success in the US and UK markets. In 2019, it co-invested with about 20 others to acquire two student housing complexes near the University of Texas in San Antonio and the University of Georgia, before agreeing last year to sell them for an almost US$9 million profit. Investors were attracted by the lucrative return of about 30 per cent over a five-year horizon for the properties. The Hang Seng Index slumped 22 per cent in the three years to 2022, while investors lost 2.2 per cent holding Hong Kong government bonds, according to an ICE BofA index. Hong Kong home prices fell 15.6 per cent in 2022, ending 13-year rising trend Centaline’s overseas investments is run by Kavis Yip, the CEO of its Cayman Islands unit incorporated in 2016 to help diversify its commissions-based agency business in Hong Kong. Its current portfolio includes five student housing projects in the UK, while future expansion may involve projects in Australia, Canada and Japan. “There is only fruit with a [positive] performance,” Shih added. “We can only share the fruit with a good performance.” The twists and turns in the property market over the past five years have been destabilising for Hong Kong businesses. From the US-China trade war to social unrest and the Covid-19 pandemic, transaction volume swung from an all-time high to a 32-year low. Home prices plunged last year by the most in 24 years, according to official data, while the number of property agents sank to near a two-year low of 40,807 in January, according to data from the Estate Agents Authority. Centaline chose the student housing sector because education is a resilient sector, said Ip. US universities, for example, have enough housing facilities to provide beds for only 22 per cent of the student population numbering about 20 million people. Despite the serious supply shortage, new facilities have been slow to cover the deficit as labour and material costs jumped with inflation running at four-decade high, Ip added. That aided an average rent hike of 5.9 per cent in 2022. Centaline would choose student housing projects with unsatisfactory management near large public universities and increasing student population. It would also target facilities housing local students, who are less likely to leave the country and skip rents before they graduate. In doing so, Centaline would be entering a market already invested by global insurers, sovereign wealth funds and private equity firms. They included Blackstone, KKR Singapore’s GIC and Brookfield Asset Management. “Towards the end of 2022, investor interest began to pick up in a few niche sectors, with a number even posting year-on-year gains in annual activity,” said David Green-Morgan, global head of real assets research at MSCI. “Properties with more resilient income returns [such as multifamily assets, student housing and seniors housing] continue to draw investment even in this difficult financing climate.”