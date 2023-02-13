The tender for the first phase of the Oyster Bay project includes a residential area of about 1.25 million sq ft that could provide up to 1,900 housing units, and a shopping centre. Photo: SCMP Handout
MTR Corp withdraws tender for Oyster Bay residential site on Lantau Island after just 3 bids submitted in subdued market
- It is the third time the bidding process for a parcel of Hong Kong land has fallen through in just over a month
- Developers are hesitant to commit to large investments amid rising interest rates and uncertainty in the economic outlook
