Hong Kong’s de facto central bank stepped into the foreign exchange markets for the first time this year to protect the currency peg to the US dollar amid capital outflows after another rate increase by the Federal Reserve earlier this month. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) bought HK$4.22 billion (US$538 million) on Monday in New York and sold the equivalent US currency to keep the value of the local currency within its trading band, after it weakened to HK$7.8500 per dollar this week. The band – in place since 2005 – allows the Hong Kong dollar to fluctuate between HK$7.7500 and HK$7.8500 against the US currency. The Hong Kong dollar deteriorated because the interest rate gap between the US and Hong Kong had widened to more than 200 basis points on February 9, from almost parity in November. The one-month Hong Kong interbank offered rate (Hibor) softened to 2.32 per cent on February 9 while the one-month US dollar London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) stood at 4.58 per cent. “The exchange rate did not rise suddenly, but started to rise slowly from December, which means that speculative activity is not widespread,” said Kirk Wong, a global market and foreign-exchange strategist at Everbright Securities International. The HKMA’s intervention followed the 25-basis point interest rate increase by the US Fed on February 2 Hong Kong time. An interest-rate gap between the Hong Kong dollar and the US dollar attracts so-called carry trade by arbitrageurs, leading to capital outflows from the city and depreciation pressure on local currency. Currency traders take advantage of price differences to sell a low-yielding product – the Hong Kong dollar in this case – to buy a high-yielding product, the US dollar. The selling of Hong Kong dollars drives the exchange rate to the weaker end of its trading band, typically forcing the HKMA to intervene. The latest intervention will reduce the aggregate balance – the sum of balances in clearing accounts maintained by banks with the monetary authority – by HK$4.22 billion to HK$91.86 billion on February 15, according to data provided by the HKMA. Hong Kong has the backing of one of the world’s largest financial war chests through the Exchange Fund. The fund is used to defend the local currency, which has been pegged against the US dollar since 1983. “Despite the heavy loss last year, the Exchange Fund still has a size of over HK$4 trillion, which can support the local currency and maintain the peg,” Eddie Yue Wai-man, the HKMA’s CEO, said in a Legislative Council meeting on Monday. “The public do not need to worry about the Exchange Fund’s losses – they should take a long-term view of the investment.” This is the main culprit behind the Hong Kong dollar’s slump Rate increases by the Fed since March last year have fuelled a capital flight from Hong Kong. This prompted the HKMA to intervene 41 times in 2022 to buy HK$242.08 billion to keep the local dollar within its trading band. The last intervention was on November 8. “Some investors may be selling Hong Kong dollars and buying other assets,” said Robert Lee Wai-wang, a lawmaker representing the financial sector in the city. “However, the situation should not cause any alarm. Any measures that the HKMA adopts should bring the Hong Kong dollar exchange rate to within the normal trading band.”