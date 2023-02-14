Shipping containers and gantry cranes are pictured at the Kwai Tsing Container Terminal in Hong Kong on March 14, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Climate and sustainability: how impending EU laws on ESG disclosures will be a matter of survival for Asian suppliers
- ‘There is no escape’ from impending European Union rules requiring sustainability reporting, Amfori president warns Asian suppliers
- ‘If you don’t start preparing now, you will be late if and when the legislation kicks in,’ Linda Kromjong says during a visit to Hong Kong
Shipping containers and gantry cranes are pictured at the Kwai Tsing Container Terminal in Hong Kong on March 14, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg