Senior China Fortune Land Development executive has been detained. Photo: Handout
China property
Business

Troubled developer China Fortune Land says co-president has been detained due to suspected ‘violation of laws’

  • Beijing-based China Fortune Land said it was recently informed by a local anti-corruption agency that Meng Jing has been detained
  • The Ping An Insurance-backed developer began defaulting on loans in early 2021, a major casualty of Beijing’s ‘three red lines’ policy

Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:35pm, 14 Feb, 2023

