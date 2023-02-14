Senior China Fortune Land Development executive has been detained. Photo: Handout
Troubled developer China Fortune Land says co-president has been detained due to suspected ‘violation of laws’
- Beijing-based China Fortune Land said it was recently informed by a local anti-corruption agency that Meng Jing has been detained
- The Ping An Insurance-backed developer began defaulting on loans in early 2021, a major casualty of Beijing’s ‘three red lines’ policy
