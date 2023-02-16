The three Latin American founders of Hong Kong-based digital art platform Minte Art have long believed in “art without borders”, but what began as an effort to bridge cultural divides has turned into a project that will soon land the work of two of its artists on the moon as part of the first non-fungible token (NFT) lunar museum. Artists Guille Blancarte and Carlos Segovia Alanis, both based in Mexico and represented by Minte in Hong Kong’s Sheung Wan district, are among 222 artists selected to join the Lunaprise Moon Museum, which came after winning BitBasel’s Art for Impact Challenge at Miami Art Week in December. “Hong Kong is a nest of innovation, on par with the USA or Europe, for creativity. It is a land of revolutionary opportunities for any market, and even more so for the creative market,” said Marcela Barros, who co-founded Minte along with Mireya Garcia and Andrea Estrella, all of whom live in the city. With two pieces from Minte’s artists now ready for lift-off, the lunar mission will offer the boutique agency its greatest visibility yet – on the smallest possible medium. To be included in the museum, the artworks of Blancarte and Alanis will be etched onto nano fiche disks, making them indestructible but only viewable through a microscope. The inclusion of the Mexican artists is the result of a partnership between BitBasel and NFT company Space Blue, which collaborated with Lunaprise owner Galactic Legacy Labs and Arch Mission Foundation, an organisation dedicated to preserving human knowledge. The project is part of Intuitive Machines’ IM-1 mission, scheduled to launch at the end of June, involving a Nova-C lander transported by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The Nova-C was developed as part of Nasa’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services programme. Coming from a traditional art background, Alanis never anticipated a voyage to new virtual and physical worlds. Creating work for a virtual world is “something completely different” than working with murals and monumental pieces, he said. For Blancarte, who started out making digital art, it was a more natural progression to put her work on a blockchain, she said. Hype around new lunar missions has been ignited by what some perceive as a new space race between the US and China . The IM-1 launch comes a couple years ahead of Nasa’s planned 2025 lunar landing, the first in more than 50 years. While the inclusion of NFTs is a commercial enterprise, Minte’s Garcia believes the mission is a sign that digital art is not just a passing fad and has a stable, growing international community. “NFTs revolutionised not only the art movement, but the way we express and view art, and created even bigger possibilities for artists,” she said. With Hong Kong regulators now trying to create a more favourable market for virtual asset investors , Estrella said the city has the potential to be a rising hub for art and innovation, where seasoned collectors with huge buying power can be connected with rising artists from the West. Hong Kong securities watchdog says some NFTs will require licences Garcia echoed that sentiment. “We created Minte to support and empower artists’ talent from developing countries to one of the Meccas of global innovation and development: Hong Kong,” she said. This year, Minte hopes to further grow its platform and bring its artists to Hong Kong as part of a cultural exchange trip. It currently represents six Latin American artists, but aims to add Hong Kong artists in the future. While the Minte founders say they want to bridge Latin American and Chinese cultures, they have no plans for the mainland market, where NFT regulations are more complicated. Beijing’s ban on cryptocurrencies has forced NFT providers to offer the assets as “digital collectibles” that can only be purchased with yuan and must adhere to strict rules, such as no reselling. During the early NFT boom, state media attacked speculative investment in the assets, which did little to stop consumers and companies alike from pouring money into the industry. However, as investment cooled off last year during a cryptocurrency rout, Tencent ended its NFT platform in August. Across the southern border, though, Hong Kong regulators have been pushing new policies to revive the virtual asset industry. The city unveiled plans last October to restore its status as a crypto hub after the market lost some of its shine to companies and investors over what they perceived as regulations that were too stringent. The latest policy shift will allow retail investors to use licensed crypto platforms in the city, but licensing will be required for such platforms, a shift from the previous voluntary regime. The new rules, passed in December, go into effect in June as part of an amendment to the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance. The Securities and Futures Commission will also soon launch a consultation on how to allow retail investors to access virtual assets. The moves have attracted some attention from the intended audience. Geneva-based Chinese crypto personality Justin Sun recently said he would move to Hong Kong to be “closer to the action” . Minte is betting some of this action will be happening in NFTs, too. “We see Hong Kong as Asia’s leading art centre, continuing to dominate the growth and success of the art market for at least the next 10 years,” Estrella said.