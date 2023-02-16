Investments into alternative-protein companies in China rose more than sixfold in 2022, showing strong market interest as Beijing encourages innovation to enhance food security and curb greenhouse-gas emissions in support of its 2060 carbon-neutrality goal . Investors put US$152 million into alternative-protein companies in 2022 in China, a 533 per cent increase from US$24 million in 2021, according to an analysis released on Thursday by the Good Food Institute (GFI) APAC. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region also showed robust growth, with total investments in the sector increasing by 43 per cent to US$562 million year on year. “Building a more secure, sustainable, and just food system is not merely a choice in Asia – it’s a necessity,” Mirte Gosker, managing director of GFI APAC, said in a statement on Thursday. “With the global economic downturn starting to make deals more affordable, there is a huge opportunity for forward-thinking investors to reap rewards as Asia’s food future evolves.” All three main categories of alternative-protein production – plant-based, fermentation, and cultivated – saw year-on-year investment growth in APAC in 2022, rising by 30 per cent to US$372 million, 67 per cent to US$95 million, and 96 per cent to US$95 million, respectively. In the fermentation-derived and cultivated categories, investments surpassed the previous all-time totals for each sector in the region, GFI said. The strong investment growth came despite China’s worst economic growth on record due to its strict Covid-19 policies, as well as global economic turmoil that led to a 35 per cent decline in venture funding worldwide. Alternative protein has high-level political support in China as a priority for the nation’s food-security and climate challenges. At a joint meeting last March with agriculture, social security, and social welfare political advisers, Chinese President Xi Jinping signalled support for protein diversification, including from plant-based and microorganism sources, saying that innovation is key to food security and sustainable development. Lab-grown meat - all you need to know about the newest ‘alt protein’ Consumer awareness of sustainability is also increasing, although it has not translated into much enthusiasm for alternative proteins. A McKinsey & Company survey this month found that only 6 per cent of the consumers surveyed have purchased alternative meat in the past month, versus 30 to 40 per cent of their global peers. More than 70 per cent of Chinese consumers rarely consume alternative meat, versus 40 per cent globally. “There is clear market interest in healthier and more sustainable sources of protein, but existing offerings often fall short, so deeper investment in product R&D – especially on textural and flavour elements – is needed to develop and scale-up products that can appeal to Chinese consumers’ famously discerning palates,” Gosker said. Despite the upswing in investment in APAC, global investment in alternative protein decreased by more than 40 per cent to US$2.9 billion in 2022, according to GFI. China develops appetite for protein developed through fermentation However, investors clearly see the long-term potential for alternative proteins and remain optimistic, GFI said. Among investors currently active in or entering the sector, 99 per cent are optimistic about the long-term potential of the industry, and 87 per cent expect to make investments in alternative-protein companies or funds in 2023, according to a GFI survey last month. “Asia is the manufacturing engine that powers many of the world’s most important industries, but engines don’t just start themselves,” said Matthew Spence, managing director and global head of venture capital banking at Barclays. “Deep institutional investments from sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and creative capital sources are key to propelling the global alternative-protein sector forward and sustaining a building boom big enough to meet this moment.”