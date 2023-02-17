A residential building under construction with Lion Rock Hill in the background. Morgan Stanley has turned bullish on Hong Kong’s housing market. Photo: Dickson Lee
Wheelock lines up Koko Rosso, Hong Kong’s first property launch of the year, as developers prepare to sell some 29,500 flats this year
- Wheelock has priced the first batch of 88 units in Koko Rosso at HK$17,973 (US$2,290) per square foot, with the sale likely to start in end-February
- Developers and property agents are offering discounts and prizes, such as a BMW car, to sell leftover stock and boost sales
