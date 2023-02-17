China Renaissance Holdings Limited’s shares plunged, after the investment bank behind the initial public offerings of Didi and Meituan said it could not reach its founder and chairman. Bao Fang, born in 1970, could not be contacted, according to Renaissance’s statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange (HKEX), released late last night. The company’s stock began trading on Friday with a 15-per cent drop, before slumping by 29 per cent to HK$7.17 in Hong Kong. The company’s board “is not aware of any information that indicates that Bao’s unavailability is or might be related to the business and/or operations of the group which is continuing normally”, according to the statement. Renaissance did not reply to an emailed request for clarification from the South China Morning Post. Renaissance is one of the largest investment banks in China, with more than 400 employees on staff in Shanghai, Hong Kong and New York. The firm completed over 370 transactions valued at over US$71 billion in July 2016, according to its website . Bao worked for Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse before striking out on his own to establish Renaissance, which is directly translated into Huaxing in Chinese. The bank has been an active matchmaker who helped introduce many of China’s largest and best-known technology companies to the capital markets of Hong Kong and New York. Renaissance, founded in 2005, led and worked on the mergers of Didi and Kuaidi , Meituan and Dianping , Ctrip and Qunar, 58.com and Ganji.com. Timeline: how Didi went from poster child to incurring Beijing’s wrath The bank was one of the Chinese bookrunners in Didi’s US$4.4 billion New York IPO in June 2021. The controversial stock sale, which defied Chinese regulators’ warnings and was described as a “ deliberate act of deceit ”, quickly led to a regulatory crackdown on China’s dominant ride hailing service, ultimately forcing Didi to delist from New York 11 months later. Renaissance was a top underwriter for Kuaishou Technology’s US$5.4 billion listing in Hong Kong, the biggest internet IPO since Uber Technologies’ debut in 2019. The IPO by the short video-sharing app was overbought by a record 1,201 times when shares were made available to Hong Kong’s retail investors. Those who got their hands on Kuaishou’s shares got a 190 per cent windfall when the stock surged on their trading debut. The stock lost 80 per cent of its value within six months, and remains below its initial offer price.