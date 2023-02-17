Job seekers at an employment fair in Fuyang city in eastern China’s Anhui province on January 29, 2023. Photo: AFP
China pumps US$121 billion into economy in the biggest one-day cash injection to spur post-Covid growth
- The PBOC offered 835 billion yuan cash via seven-day reverse repurchase contracts on Friday
- The resultant net injection of 632 billion yuan was the largest one-day cash injection since record keeping started in 2004
