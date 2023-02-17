Hysan Development said the company has yet to see the impact of the border reopening with mainland China on retail sales. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hysan Development said the company has yet to see the impact of the border reopening with mainland China on retail sales. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong property
Business

Hysan cautious on Hong Kong’s retail, office markets after posting 8.6 per cent drop in profit for 2022

  • Hysan Development’s underlying profit fell 8.6 per cent to US$271.4 million in 2022
  • Hong Kong’s retail sector is yet to see full impact of the border reopening, while a supply glut will weigh on the office market, the company’s executives say

Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 7:42pm, 17 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hysan Development said the company has yet to see the impact of the border reopening with mainland China on retail sales. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hysan Development said the company has yet to see the impact of the border reopening with mainland China on retail sales. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE