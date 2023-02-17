Hong Kong’s Central business district. Hong Kong recorded a net outflow of 60,000 residents last year, contributing to a third straight year of population decline in the city. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong’s Central business district. Hong Kong recorded a net outflow of 60,000 residents last year, contributing to a third straight year of population decline in the city. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong companies among world’s most aggressive in hiring new talent, study says

  • Talent shortage expected to persist in the long term, executive at human resources platform Deel says
  • Hong Kong companies are most commonly hiring remote workers from Ukraine, India, Philippines, the UK and the US, the Deel study shows

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 9:00pm, 17 Feb, 2023

