A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) in Beijing. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
China to implement new overseas listing rules for mainland firms from end-March, clearing the way for more IPOs

  • Under new rules companies can choose which overseas markets they want to list in but must register their intention with the CSRC in advance
  • In addition, companies will also need to get approval from their own industry regulator prior to listing overseas

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 11:54pm, 17 Feb, 2023

