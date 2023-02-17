A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) in Beijing. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
China to implement new overseas listing rules for mainland firms from end-March, clearing the way for more IPOs
- Under new rules companies can choose which overseas markets they want to list in but must register their intention with the CSRC in advance
- In addition, companies will also need to get approval from their own industry regulator prior to listing overseas
A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) in Beijing. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song